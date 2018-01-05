>
Make-up Techniques
Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
The last thing your face needs when it's sweating away during a physical workout is more shine.

That's why Clarins Ever Matt foundation is a sports locker make-up bag essential.

With an oil-free formula and plenty of mineral goodness it controls shine all day and protects skin from UV rays too.

Beautifully lightweight this won't feel like it's weighing your skin down as it controls sebum production, ensuring you look calm and collected no matter how hard you're working - especially good if there's a hot guy you want to impress.

Clarins Ever Matt Foundation
RRP: £24.00
Available from FeelUnique
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

25/07/2012
