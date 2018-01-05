Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up
Eyeshadow is a nice-to-have part of our make-up artillery but it's not essential.
But if having creamy coloured peepers, smouldering smoky eyes or simply a sheer shimmer at all times is more your style, then finding an eye shadow that can endure a sweat-inducing workout is something of a challenge.
Luckily CID Cosmetics believe in glamour at all times and in all conditions - which is why their i-Colour Eye Mousses have been made to be smudge proof and crease proof.
Bring on the gym glam!
i-Colour Eye Mousses
RRP: £14.00
Available from LookFantastic