Waterproof make-up: Sport proof your make-up

If splashing out on an expensive mascara just isn't a purse-viable option right now then fear not.



Rimmel have some great waterproof mascaras for well under a tenner, like their Max Bold Curves Waterproof which gives your lashes a sweeping curl and waterproof definition.



With plenty of volume and a clump-free formula this mascara is a sport proof investment.



Rimmel Max Bold Curves Waterproof mascara

RRP: £6.69

Available from FeelUnique