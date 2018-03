Velvet touch

We wouldn't normally advocate blue eyeshadow but it's making a comeback this season.



If you're determined to be on trend as you train then you'll need an eyeshadow that can stand the heat.



Urban Decay's new shadows have a high pigment and velvet finish for high impact make-up that won't slide away.



Urban Decay eyeshadow in Peace

RRP: £14.00

Available from UrbanDecay