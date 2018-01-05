5 Top tips to add value to your home

Insulation

In recent years homeowners and potential buyers have become increasingly energy concious.



Saving money whilst saving energy and keeping the planet a much-greener, happier place has shot to one of the most important things buyers look for in a new property.



Therefore, loft and cavity wall insulation should be on your real estate radar.



But don't worry, it doesn't have to be pricey with additional government grants, loft and cavity wall insulation are home improvement projects that really do provide a return on investment.

Cavity wall insulation can save a household up to £135 per year with a payback time of 1-3 years.



While loft insulation can save up to £175 per year on energy bills and pays for itself in just 2 years (figures from Energy Saving Trust).



Both of these home improvement jobs are relatively simple for the experienced DIYer, alternatively a builder or roofer will be able to do the job in a couple of days and make specific recommendations to suit your property.