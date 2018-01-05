In this article











5 Top tips to add value to your home

Kerb Appeal They say first impressions count; well this couldn't be more true for your house.



The average time it takes for a potential buyer to reach the front door is 8 seconds. That's 8 seconds you have to impress them so it's important that you make every single one count.



'Kerb appeal' refers to the exterior appearance of your house and has become the catch-phrase of Rated People's ambassador and one half of everyone's favourite TV estate agents, Phil Spencer.



Love that guy!



Phil advises that “although kerb appeal probably won’t add value to your home it will make it – and probably your neighbours’ properties – more saleable, which is more important than ever in the current market.”



If we've learnt one thing from TV it's to always listen to Phil!

