>
>
Adding value to your home: 5 Top tips
  
5 Top tips to add value to your home
In this article

5 Top tips to add value to your home


Third Opinion

It might sound obvious, but getting the right person for the right job can save you big bucks.

Just remember that most things come third time lucky and buy getting 3 quotes from 3 different tradesmen you can compare prices and what's on offer to get the best deal. 

But remember, the cheapest might not necessarily be the best tradesman to hire. (The same applies for the most goodlooking handyman.)
 
Online trade recommendation websites like RatedPeople.com will find you up to 3 tradesmen in your local area, who are interested in doing your job.

By reading their online recommendations and ratings from previous customers based on quality, reliability and value for money, you can choose the right person for your job, rather than basing your decision solely on price (or looks).
 
 
 

27/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The massive rose gold trend'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         