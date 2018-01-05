5 Top tips to add value to your home

It might sound obvious, but getting the right person for the right job can save you big bucks.



Just remember that most things come third time lucky and buy getting 3 quotes from 3 different tradesmen you can compare prices and what's on offer to get the best deal.



But remember, the cheapest might not necessarily be the best tradesman to hire. (The same applies for the most goodlooking handyman.)

Online trade recommendation websites like RatedPeople.com will find you up to 3 tradesmen in your local area, who are interested in doing your job.



By reading their online recommendations and ratings from previous customers based on quality, reliability and value for money, you can choose the right person for your job, rather than basing your decision solely on price (or looks).

