5 Top tips to add value to your home

Double Glazing

As windows are responsible for the majority of the heat lost from your home replacing single glazed windows with B-rated double glazing will not only add value to your property, but could also save you around £165 per year on your energy bills and should last around 20 years (figures from The Energy Saving Trust)!



A uPVC window unit costs from £350 fitted and a door from £550, making the total costs of double glazing a 3-bedroom house from £5000.



Even though upgrading all the windows in your house may not be a small or inexpensive project, you will notice the results instantly: energy bills and draughts will be significantly reduced.



Plus they look amazing!

Making sure that your windows are double glazed is a guaranteed way to cut costs and increase value on your home - it's an oldie but a goodie.