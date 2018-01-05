In this article











5 Top tips to add value to your home

Mirror Magic It's a little cheeky, its a little cheap but adding a few mirrors to key places in the house will do wonders for your selling appeal.



In particular crampt areas like the hallway, mirrors are a special effects trick to lull potential buyers into thinking that there is much more space then there actually is. Plus a few statement mirrors are a design godsend.



Really it's a win, win for everyone.





