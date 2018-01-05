|
Adding value to your home: 5 Top tips
|
|
In this article
5 Top tips to add value to your home
Mirror MagicIt's a little cheeky, its a little cheap but adding a few mirrors to key places in the house will do wonders for your selling appeal.
In particular crampt areas like the hallway, mirrors are a special effects trick to lull potential buyers into thinking that there is much more space then there actually is. Plus a few statement mirrors are a design godsend.
Really it's a win, win for everyone.
You might also like...
|
|
Maria Bell
27/06/2012
|
Article Plan Adding value to your home: 5 Top tips ▼
|