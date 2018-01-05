>
>

Technological tunes - our favourite musical gadgets

 
Mix Tape USB Key
Mix Tape USB Key

Mix Tape USB Key, £12.00, Suck.UK.com

Remember cheesy compilations to remind you of your crush? Indie mixes when you wanted to impress a new friend?

You thought the mix tape died out along with scrunchies and East17, but the ultimate in bespoke gift giving returns this Christmas - ingeniously updated for the noughties thanks to the design masters at SUCK UK.

The mix tape contains a USB key that you can fill with up to two hours of quality digital tracks, which you can then list on the cassette sleeve. Love hearts, doodles, “Mates 9T9” and all!


Alannah Sparks


Women in Focus Editor
02/12/2009
