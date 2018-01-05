Vita Audio R4 Walnut

Vita Audio R4 Walnut, £549, TheConranShop.co.uk



Any techno-phile will go weak at the knees for this sleek and streamlined integrated music system.



The Conran Shop sources the best of design from around the world and Vita Audio excels in its production of high quality sound and super-sexy finish.



Made to exacting standards, the compactness of the music system belies its many functions – iPod, CDs, and radio can all be played with amazing clarity. And it’s made in the UK, so you’ll be flying the flag for British design.





Alannah Sparks