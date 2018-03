Lucky Voice Party Box

Lucky Voice Party Box, £49.95, www.luckyvoice.co.uk



Simply plug this (pink!) mic into your PC, log on to karaoke site Lucky Voice and you can earn your nuisance neighbour award in style.



Wail along to over 6000 subtitled songs at home by signing up to www.luckyvoice.co.uk - some tracks are completely free and others require an inexpensive subscription. We LOVE this.