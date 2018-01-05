- Who supplies my gas and electricity?

|
How to budget your money
|Article in images
|
|
Plus sometimes you might be being overcharged so always check your meter readings.
These will establish what your true usage has been - then your provider will either refund you if you've overpaid or more likely ask you for more because you haven't paid enough!
As well as this it is always worth looking at insulation options. This is something your landlord would need to approve but many companies (including Thames Water) are running schemes that offer FREE loft and cavity wall insulation. So it's worth asking your landlord if he's keen for you to get this done.
Better insulation will help you to significantly reduce your heating bills and it's better for the environment.
|
Women in Focus Editor
21/03/2013
|
Article Plan How to budget your money ▼
|