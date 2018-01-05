Pay less for gas and electricty You can make huge savings on your gas and electricity bills simply by switching supplier.



The main pitfall people fall into is renting accomodation or buying a property and just carrying on with the providers that were used by the people before them without checking around to see what the best deals are.



By simply looking at a price comparison site you can get a much clearer idea of what's on offer.



Give your suppliers a call to find out what the deal is and if they can do any better. Then you can compare them to other providers using sites such as Uswitch.com.



Money saving service Incahoot offer a free concierge service which compares all your household bills and tells you how much you could save. They'll even do phones and broadband too - so definitely worth a look.



Once you've found the best deal, the new supplier will probably be able to manage the switch over really easily and you can just sit back and watch the savings start!



For all of us who are still renting this applies to you too. It's you who pays the bills so you should decide who supplies you.



That said you should always check with your landlord or managing agent first. Let them know which supplier you'd like to switch to and how much it'll save.



Tell them it won't cost them anything to switch and you'll probably find they're more than happy for you to go ahead.





