Home improvements There are a few things to be aware of when budgeting your home finances.



With rent at an all time high and incomes at the total opposite there is never a better time to be rent/mortage-savvy.



Thankfully the government has introduced a guarantee for home owners with a five percent deposit.



This means that from April 1st for the next three years new buyers will be able to take out a mortgage for just 75% of the cost of the property provided they can come up with the initial 5%.



With rents rocketing, this scheme could be a great way to get on the property ladder, reduce your outgoings and secure a future home - obviously do your research here.



As well as this, taking a glance at your council tax wouldn't go amiss.



Sometimes the bands for 2-beds and 4-beds were decided for an entire street but the houses may have been converted and your property might accidentally be in the wrong band. For example maybe years ago all the houses were once large family homes but your house has been converted into four, one-bed studios.



Of course you may also find you're paying less than you should be but it's worth checking just in case...



Find out what band your home is in by checking the governments Council Tax Valuation site. You will also see your neighbours results.



The good news is that you get a 25% discount if you live on your own OR if you live with someone who doesn't have to pay. The usual suspects for exemption to council tax are students, children under 17 and carers.



A full list can be found on the Citizen's Advice Bureau's council tax help pages.







