Spend less on your mobile phone Frustratingly you can only switch mobile phone suppliers once your contract has expired and with most major networks offering minimum 24-month contracts now, pay-as-you-go has never looked so attractive!



Still, there are wins to be made and you could make huge savings when your contracts up just by knowing how you actually use your phone.



Are you a talker? A texter? Or an internet user? If you love to text but are on a bundle with unlimited calls...well you do the math. One that often catches people out is their internet usage so make sure you keep tabs on how much you are online because it can really add up.



If you haven't already, sign up for online access of your mobile phone account. You'll need these details to compare tariffs.



We reccomend mobilife.com and billmonitor.com can both quickly and easily check what you've used and tell you whether your free 1,000 text messages or 500 minutes are going to waste or if you really need unlimited internet usage on your package.



Once you've established how you really use your phone you can call your supplier and ask them if there is a more suitable tariff for you to be on. They may be able to switch you to something that better suits your needs and would save you money over the year.



If you're making international calls then investing in a phone card or using your phone companies international codes can save you money. There are also plenty of apps out there like Skype, Whatsapp or Viber which let you stay in contact with your contacts abroad for little or no money!







