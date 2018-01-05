Spend less on shopping We know you're still going to shop even when you know you shouldn't.



We know because we've been there - guiltily leaving Topshop knowing full well that 80% of these gorgeous new shoes was paid for by the overdraft and we can no longer really afford the meal we're about to have with our best mates...



One way to feel less guilty and more smug is to take advantage of coupons, vouchers and cashback schemes.



Sign up to sites like Quidco , Greasypalm or Topcashback. The idea is sites like these offer you cash back on your online purchases and in some cases real world purchases too if you link up your credit card.



Even if you're using a cashback site you can also take advantage of voucher and coupon codes when shopping online.



Search online before you buy anything to see if there's a voucher code being offered. You could save up to 50% with a really good voucher. Try Voucher Codes and My Voucher Codes



Out there in the real world, you can also make use of printed vouchers and coupons to get money off restaurants and purchases. There's no shame in shopping with a voucher if it saves you some serious cash!

Watch out for vouchers you get sent in the post too. Some of us simply throw these away thinking they're marketing rubbish! Take time to see if it's worth having and then don't forget to check your coupons when you reach the checkout! For all you foodies out there you can save some doe on your dinner too. Book your table though Toptable.co.uk you can see if there are any great offers and take advantage of deals but also if you remember to review your experience you can save up points to eventually get a free meal! Bonus!



If you eat out a lot get yourself a Taste Card or Gourmet Society Card- for an annual fee you get 50% off or two for one deals on a huge variety of restaurants. There's an annual fee but this will have paid for itself in one or two meals time!



Though individual schemes are great, the larger points programs such as Nectar go a step further. Download the Nectar tool bar on your computer and you'll be able to earn points when you shop at online retailers as well as when you're doing your weekly shop at Sainsburys.



You can use your points as cash at some retailers (Sainsburys included) which makes it easier to manage than the "vouchers through the post" approach of some other loyalty schemes.







