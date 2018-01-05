Cut back without missing out Sometimes the only way to save money is to actually buy less!



If you're a convienience shopper - nipping into Pret for lunch instead of making a sandwich or the local deli round the corner instead of the supermarket or grocers a few streets down - then simply pull yourself together!



We know it's a hassle but making that slight bit more of an effort can go a really long way over a month and will probably mean that you'll be so much better off by the time the next pay-day comes around, instead of huddling in the foetal position on the floor of your freezing cold flat.



Unless of course you know savvy ways to save on life's little luxuries... with our top tips you can still grab a whole new outfit for your hot date, have your hair done and have a good time all on a tight budget!



Here's a few ideas on how to swap a cost for a saving:



You want... Instead... Morning coffee from Starbucks/Costa etc. Get a Portable Coffee Mug (from Thermos or Primus etc) and make your own every morning. A sandwich from Pret/Eat etc. Make your own rolls and pack a lunch with fruit and snacks. A few fine wines and a catch up with friends Have them round for a bottle of wine instead. To go out on the pull Check out free singles nights online and in newspapers etc. Art gallery openings and launches are also a good place to meet people and enjoy a few complimentary beverages and snacks. A brand new outfit for Friday Hit up the charity shops for a barginnew look that's one of a kind. A new haircut Take advantage of training days at your local salon to bag a free haircut or check out the big hairdressing schools for their model days - haircuts are usually £5 and colour can start at as little as £15! A lunch out with friends Have a picnic instead. A holiday Sign up to travelzoo for great offers on holidays and days out. Save on hotels by staying in someone's home with couch surfing (free!) or airbndb (paid for). A massage Steer clear of group buying sites that'll tempt you to spend what you don't have! Contact massage courses and ask if they need people to practice on - all massage students must do a certain amount of practical work before they can start charging.









