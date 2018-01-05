- Cut back without missing out

|You want...
|Instead...
|Morning coffee from Starbucks/Costa etc.
|Get a Portable Coffee Mug (from Thermos or Primus etc) and make your own every morning.
|A sandwich from Pret/Eat etc.
|Make your own rolls and pack a lunch with fruit and snacks.
|A few fine wines and a catch up with friends
|Have them round for a bottle of wine instead.
|To go out on the pull
|Check out free singles nights online and in newspapers etc. Art gallery openings and launches are also a good place to meet people and enjoy a few complimentary beverages and snacks.
|A brand new outfit for Friday
|Hit up the charity shops for a barginnew look that's one of a kind.
|A new haircut
|Take advantage of training days at your local salon to bag a free haircut or check out the big hairdressing schools for their model days - haircuts are usually £5 and colour can start at as little as £15!
|A lunch out with friends
|Have a picnic instead.
|A holiday
|Sign up to travelzoo for great offers on holidays and days out. Save on hotels by staying in someone's home with couch surfing (free!) or airbndb (paid for).
|A massage
|Steer clear of group buying sites that'll tempt you to spend what you don't have! Contact massage courses and ask if they need people to practice on - all massage students must do a certain amount of practical work before they can start charging.