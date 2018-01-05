Research your childcare options Childcare is a tricky area and one that is bound to drain your bank account quite considerably for most people.



However, George Osborne has announced that there will be a £1,200 childcare tax break for working parents starting in 2014.



Obviously there are good and bad points to this news - the negative being that stay-at-home parents will not be better off - but overall this is a great break for parents.



Sometimes it is good to split your childcare between a childminder in the morning and a nursery in the afternoons rather than a full-time nanny or au pair.



Check within your local areas what nurseries and options are available. You can do this through the Family Information Servies website.







