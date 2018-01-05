>
Making money for mums: Set up your own business

  

Taking an active role in raising your children doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t also make money.

Obviously as a busy mum you have to think carefully about your options and what you are feasibly able to fit into your schedule, which is why we've spoken to some successful mumpreneurs to share their advice and experience.

There are lots of routes you can take and plenty of options to explore – for example you could set up your own company, which allows you the scope to work at your own pace. 

Hazel Cushion, mother of triplets and author of How To Be A Million Pound Mum, shares with us her expert tips on how to start a business while looking after a family.

She managed to set up her own award-winning independent publishing company from her spare room when her children were just six-years-old.

Similarly Sarah Beeney, founder of mysinglefriend.com, has managed to juggle raising four children with setting up her own lucrative property business and dating website.

So if you're considering ways in which to combine being a mother and setting up your own business, it’s about time to make that dream a reality!




 
  

