Harvest your history Harvest your history Everyone has saleable skills – whether it’s utilising your previous employment experience or monetising your hobbies and talents.



Consider the things that you’re interested in or enthusiastic about, and look at ways that this can be turned into a business.



There are obviously interests like cake making or crafting which allow you to combine child-rearing with money-making, but there are also less obvious options such as becoming a virtual assistant – essentially it’s a personal assistant that works from home.



Hazel says: “Reflect on what you’ve done in your life and use those skills to your advantage, whether it’s managing the family budgets and household skills to previous jobs. My own background as a sales representative came in handy when selling books and working in recruitment came in handy when I expanded the business and took on new members of staff.”



Sarah started mysinglefriend.com after seeing a gap in the market. She explains: "Secretly I've always loved to meddle around with my friends’ love lives as it's actually really great fun for everyone. In 2004 I had a good friend I had run out of people to set up with and started looking at dating websites. They were horrible and you weren't able to actually put a friend on any of them so we decided to set up a better one."



Take a look at the services that you would find useful that don't yet exist - and there you have it - a business idea opportunity!









