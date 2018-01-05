Don’t fear failure Don’t fear failure One of the most important things about starting your own company or business is to just go for it.



Don’t let setbacks get you down and most importantly don’t fear failure.



It’s crucial to remember that everyone faces difficulties or setbacks when first starting out, and you’ve got the additional challenge of fitting your work around your children.



Sarah says: "Setting up a business is hard work, but it is so rewarding if you are doing something you really believe in. So you need to make sure your heart is in it."



Bear in mind that very few businesses enjoy overnight success and failure is more often than not an essential stepping-stone to creating a thriving business.



Having a structured plan of action – and belief in yourself – will go a long way in terms of ensuring your business venture gets off the ground with a minimal amount of problems.



Hazel advises: “It’s natural for most people to worry about making mistakes when they start a new business, but turn every mistake into an opportunity to learn. The first mistake I made when I started out was investing too much money into printing thousands of books.”





