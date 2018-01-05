Bounce ideas off others Bounce ideas off others Working from home means you don’t have the benefit of being able to bounce ideas around with your colleagues.



Nor do you have the convenience of being able to work out a problem by talking it over as you make a cup of tea in the office kitchen.



But that doesn’t mean you can’t utilise friends and family and use them as a sounding board to hone your brand and perfect your pitch.



Talking to others will help you improve what you’re doing, as they can offer an impartial opinion and potentially approach something from an angle you haven’t even considered.



Also seek advice from those outside of your immediate circle, which is where social media comes in handy – use Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get the word out about what you are doing and help your company grow.



Hazel says: “Surround yourself with people who share your vision. It’s good to have balance of opinions but too many negative people will just drain your enthusiasm.”





