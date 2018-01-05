Find time for your family Find time for your family It sounds simple, but actually it’s very easy to get wrapped up in what you are doing, meaning that you miss out on spending quality time with your family.



Kids grow up so fast and it’s important that you don’t miss it because you’re too wrapped up in your new fledgling business.



Make sure that you set time aside for them, which often means planning a strict timetable for yourself. And stick to it!



Outsource time-consuming tasks – namely housework – so that you don’t have the difficult choice between playtime with your little ones or living in a messy house.



And most importantly remember that it's not how much time you spend with your child, but the quality of the time you spend together that counts.



Hazel says: “Always find time for your children, no matter how ambitious you are. Those childhood years are important and you can never get them back. So prioritise your work to spend time with them in the day and work at night when they are asleep.”



Don't forget about your partner too. Sarah admits: "My husband Graham and I try and go out together once a week. It's important to have that quality time together too."





