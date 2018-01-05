Let your kids get involved Let your kids get involved Obviously your children have to be of certain age, but there’s no reason why you can’t get them involved in what you are doing. It’s a good learning experience for them to be able to witness first-hand all the different aspects that are involved in setting up a business.



If you have the time and patience to show your kids what you are doing, it can be a rewarding and fun way to get things done, while also ensuring that you get to spend quality time with them.



While it’s probably not advisable to entrust them with any intricate or complex tasks, there are plenty of little jobs they can help you with.



Hazel says: “Bring your family into the business, for example getting your children to help with stuffing envelopes and sticking stamps on to send out mail shots makes them feel more involved.”



So if you’ve got a secret business idea germinating in your brain, it's time to put that plan into action! As Sarah says: "Think about what makes you happy and try and turn that into something that can be a viable business and benefit yourself and your family."



Perhaps you too could end up being a million pound mum…





