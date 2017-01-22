>
>
Celebrity age quiz - do you know how old these celebs are?

How old is Jay-Z

 

- How old is Jay-Z


Question 2/20 :

How old is Jay-Z?
 •  36
 •  42
 •  29


  
  


2
Lucy Li
01/03/2012


Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Stars who married the same person twice ...Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         