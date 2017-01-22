>
>
Celebrity age quiz - do you know how old these celebs are?

How old is Roger Federer

 

How old is Roger Federer ©Sipa - How old is Roger Federer
How old is Roger Federer ©Sipa


Question 11/20 :

How old is Roger Federer?
 •  27
 •  30
 •  34


  
  


11
Lucy Li
01/03/2012


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys 30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         