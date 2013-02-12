21/02 - Tanya interrupts Kirsty's family meal | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 21st February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 21st February

SPOILER ALERT



Abi goes to see Max and drop off a bill and sees that Kirsty's skirt is tucked into her knickers. Keen to get Max back on good terms with his daughters, Kirsty convinces Abi to let them come to dinner.



That evening, the atmosphere is tense at the Branning residence, but Kirsty breaks the ice by mentioning the knicker incident from earlier. Everyone bursts out laughing, just as Tanya unexpectedly walks through the door…



Kat wakes up in Michael's bed and regrets their one-night stand. At The Vic, Alfie is worried about Kat and Roxy is frustrated to hear him leaving Kat a message apologising for what happened. Alfie heads out to see Kat, but she's not at Joey's place and he realises that she was with someone else last night...



Later, Kat arrives at The Vic to pick up Tommy. Roxy is frosty with her and quizzes Kat on where she was last night. Alfie is stung when Kat announces that she spent last night with Michael, adding that he's a real man who could teach Alfie a thing or two.



Elsewhere, Masood looks forward to his date with Carol, but there's a spanner in the works when Ayesha returns to Albert Square unexpectedly.

