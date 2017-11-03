31/12 - Cain plays dirty to win back Moira

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 31st December

As Moira gets ready for her date, Cain sees Dom pull up on his motorbike outside the cafe. When Dom's distracted inside, Cain picks up his keys and drives off on the bike as Dom watches on in horror. When Moira sees 'Dom' arrive on his bike, she hops on, believing it's her date under the visor.



Cain soon reveals his identity, pulling over into a lay-by and kissing Moira passionately. They find a barn and get down to it, before deciding to go public with their romance and turning up to the pub's New Year's Eve party. The villagers can't help but stare as they kiss at midnight.



Elsewhere, Belle and Gemma go to a New Year's Eve party, sneakily wearing racy outfits. They lie about their age and trouble soon brews when Belle watched in horror as Gemma heads upstairs with a boy called Kieron.



Belle follows and sees Gemma pinned down by him, before screaming at him to get off her. The girls eventually sneak home - but Zak and Lisa are furious.



Also, Katie's still devastated and Chas makes Bernice wait on her decision of whether she wants to buy the pub.