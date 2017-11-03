>
>
Hollyoaks

15/10 – Tony proposes to pregnant Cindy

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 15th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 15th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Monday 15th October 
SPOILER ALERT

Cindy when rumours become rife that she’s pregnant, a horrified Rhys starts to distance himself from her.

Meanwhile Tony makes a misguided declaration in front of the whole coffee shop and a humiliated Cindy kicks him to the curb.

After her barney with Ruby, Esther decides to skive college, but is mortified by Jack’s punishment.



09/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         