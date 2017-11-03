|
Hollyoaks
15/10 – Tony proposes to pregnant Cindy
Hollyoaks Episode GuideMonday 15th October
SPOILER ALERT
Cindy when rumours become rife that she’s pregnant, a horrified Rhys starts to distance himself from her.
Meanwhile Tony makes a misguided declaration in front of the whole coffee shop and a humiliated Cindy kicks him to the curb.
After her barney with Ruby, Esther decides to skive college, but is mortified by Jack’s punishment.
Alison Potter
09/10/2012
