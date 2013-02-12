18/02 – Will emotionally blackmails Texas | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 18th January 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 18th February

SPOILER ALERT



Will’s dark fascination with Texas continues and he steps up his manipulation of Texas. When she goes on a night out without him, he tips himself out of his wheelchair prompting her to promise never to leave him alone again.



Meanwhile Cindy struggles to abide by Tony’s intolerable demands and an abandoned Holly seeks solace elsewhere.



As an old friend arrives back in the village, Rob struggles to contain his emotions and Darren is delivered life-shattering news.

Will’s dark fascination with Texas continues and he steps up his manipulation of Texas. When she goes on a night out without him, he tips himself out of his wheelchair prompting her to promise never to leave him alone again.Meanwhile Cindy struggles to abide by Tony’s intolerable demands and an abandoned Holly seeks solace elsewhere.As an old friend arrives back in the village, Rob struggles to contain his emotions and Darren is delivered life-shattering news.