Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour

Wedge Wellies Rubber is rainwear's best friend. We love the array of designs from Wedge Wellies - with a slice of heel to give you a ladylike boost. Who said wellies had to be flat?



Their Man Eater Platinum design is a fave of ours - and will look smart teamed with skinny black jeans as you dodge the puddles on your way to work.



Man Eater Platinum

RRP: £54.99

Available from Wedge Welly





