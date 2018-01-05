>
>
>
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
  
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour


Wedge Wellies 

Rubber is rainwear's best friend. We love the array of designs from Wedge Wellies - with a slice of heel to give you a ladylike boost. Who said wellies had to be flat?

Their Man Eater Platinum design is a fave of ours - and will look smart teamed with skinny black jeans as you dodge the puddles on your way to work.

Man Eater Platinum
RRP: £54.99
Available from Wedge Welly

27/04/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
