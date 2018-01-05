|
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
Wedge WelliesRubber is rainwear's best friend. We love the array of designs from Wedge Wellies - with a slice of heel to give you a ladylike boost. Who said wellies had to be flat?
Their Man Eater Platinum design is a fave of ours - and will look smart teamed with skinny black jeans as you dodge the puddles on your way to work.
Man Eater Platinum
RRP: £54.99
Available from Wedge Welly
Ursula Dewey
27/04/2012
