Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
Return of the macIf you want to rock the summer trend for sorbet shades but don't want to get drenched - then this mint mac from Topshop is the answer to your style conundrum.
With Prada style crochet and practical pockets it's a British summer essential for style and function. Heart much?
Pastel Plastic Mac
RRP: £56.00
Available from Topshop
Ursula Dewey
27/04/2012
