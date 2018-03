In this article



































Paddington bear would approve of this duffle coat number.With a hood to keep your hair happy and a trio of toggles you can wear it so many ways. Sex it up with some heels and plenty of (waterproof) make-up or keep things real with jeans and wellies.So versatile!