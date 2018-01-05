In this article



































Dress to impress

Dress to impress This simple lace cross dress is oh so eighties. And we LOVE the eighties here at sofeminine. Probably because most of us were born during this rocking decade.



Needless to say it's a must come rain or shine - and we think it'll go nicely with wellies, Chelsea shoes or on that rare occasion -



Lace cross dress

RRP: £32.00

Available from Miss Selfridge



This simple lace cross dress is oh so eighties. And we LOVE the eighties here at sofeminine. Probably because most of us were born during this rocking decade.Needless to say it's a must come rain or shine - and we think it'll go nicely with wellies, Chelsea shoes or on that rare occasion - summer sandals . Want!