>
>
>
Essentials
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
  
Dress to impress
In this article

Dress to impress


Dress to impress 

This simple lace cross dress is oh so eighties. And we LOVE the eighties here at sofeminine. Probably because most of us were born during this rocking decade.

Needless to say it's a must come rain or shine - and we think it'll go nicely with wellies, Chelsea shoes or on that rare occasion - summer sandals. Want!

Lace cross dress
RRP: £32.00
Available from Miss Selfridge

27/04/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         