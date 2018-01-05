|
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
Dress to impress
Dress to impressThis simple lace cross dress is oh so eighties. And we LOVE the eighties here at sofeminine. Probably because most of us were born during this rocking decade.
Needless to say it's a must come rain or shine - and we think it'll go nicely with wellies, Chelsea shoes or on that rare occasion - summer sandals. Want!
Lace cross dress
RRP: £32.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
Ursula Dewey
27/04/2012
