In this article



































Showerproof satchel

Showerproof satchel This so called Stardust Rain Handbag by Matt + Natt has a fold over flap and adjustable fastening so your diary, phone and make up can all stay safely sheltered from the elements.



Plus it's tasty shade of



Matt + Nat Stardust Rain handbag

RRP: £62.00

Available from Asos









This so called Stardust Rain Handbag by Matt + Natt has a fold over flap and adjustable fastening so your diary, phone and make up can all stay safely sheltered from the elements.Plus it's tasty shade of cherry . Sweet.