Cyber bullying facts: Top tips for helping your kid



Cyber bullying has been in the news a lot recently, especially since a young Canadian girl committed suicide after a one off event lead to years of bullying. She left behind an inspirational video explaining her years of torment.Cyber bullying doesn't always have such extreme consequences though and, as parents, there are things you can do if you think that your child is being targeted.But before we can deal with it, we need to get the cyber bullying facts. So first things first, what is cyber bullying?Cyber bullying is, quite simply, bullying, but rather than face-to-face, it's done over the internet, on mobile phones or using other types of technology.It's more common in teenagers, as they are more likely to have mobile phones and be on the internet, and stats show that around half of teens have been the victims of cyber bullying.One of the worst things about cyber bullying is that it's hard to escape. Unlike face-to-face bullying that children experience at school, it doesn't stop when they get home.So what can parents do when they found out that their kids are being bullied? We spoke to top parenting expert, Sue Atkins , author of 'Parenting Made Easy: How to Raise Happy children ' to ask for her top tips.