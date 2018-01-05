In this article











Talk to your kid

First up, you need make sure that your child feels that they can talk to you, so if they are getting cyber bullied they will let you know.



Some parents might be tempted to look at their kids' Facebook and Twitter profiles, or even try to log on to their accounts.



Sue says this isn't a good idea. "This betrays trust, it's better to create an open and safe place where they can talk about these things. Tell them that if something like this does happen, it's ok to speak up, they have done nothing wrong," she says.



kids often feel that it's their fault when they are being cyber bullied, Sue says, so if they do say that they are being victimised, it's important to remind them that it's not their fault.







