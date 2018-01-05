In this article











Tell someone

If you find out that your kid is being cyber bullied, it's important to tell someone.



"Don't just pretend that it's not happening," says Sue. "Report it straight away."



It's best to talk to someone at your kid's school, if the bully is at the same school, or if the messages are really threatening, you can go to the police.



"If you're talking to someone at the school, don't go in all guns blazing - that can just make things worse. Work out who it is you need to speak to, then start the ball rolling by phoning or sending an email. Before you speak to someone, jot down what you might like to say to them," says Sue.



