Educate yourself

You can't stop your child being cyber bullied, but you can reduce the chances of it happening.



First, you have to do a bit of research. Find out which sites your kid and their friends go on; look at how they work and what the dangers are.



That way, you can tell your child about the risks. You don't want to get into any scaremongering, obviously, but in the same way that you tell your kids never to talk to strangers, you will want to warn them about what can happen if they're not careful online.



Once you've done some research, you can decide how long they should be allowed online for and whether - or at what age - you let them have a computer in their room.



"This is the first generation where your kids have got access to technology 24/7, you've got to get informed so that you can teach them that the internet is great, but there are some dangers," says Sue.



