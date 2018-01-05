>
Fun activities for kids: Keep it cheap this summer holiday
  
Get into the kitchen
Get into the kitchen


The fact that kids love cooking will change when they're teenagers, so make the most of it now!

Let them experiment and come up with new recipes using the old ingredients that have been sitting in the back of your cupboard - the ones that are in date obviously!

If you want all this baking to be a bit more healthy you can always buy some exotic fruits that are easy to squeeze and let them make their own tropical smoothies.

Or, if you want to be really resourceful, get them to help you make dinner - two birds, one stone!

Just make sure you don't forget those aprons, kids love nothing more than making a mess and they're almost definitely not going to offer to wash their clothes themselves...
Sophie Herdman
22/07/2012
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
