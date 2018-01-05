>
Fun activities for kids: Keep it cheap this summer holiday
  
Arts and crafts
Arts and crafts


Arts and crafts are a winner because once you've set it all up, your kids can spend hours, days, even weeks working on a project while you put your feet up (just be careful about those scissors though).

Papier mâché's a classic - kids love getting their hands dirty. But also something as simple as some crayons, paint and paper can keep them happy for hours.

If you want to be a bit more creative, you could make jewellery, just be prepared to wear a glitter pasta necklace the next day.

Or you could try making a kite and trying to fly it, good luck!


Sophie Herdman
22/07/2012
