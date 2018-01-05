>
Fun activities for kids: Keep it cheap this summer holiday
  
Get outside
The great outdoors is not only good for your kids' health, but great for you too - when they fall asleep at six o'clock after all that fresh air - the night is yours! Result!

There are so many free outdoor places to go that are great for kids. Most parks are free to visit and if you're lucky enough to live near a beach or fields then you've got a great advantage.

Farms are another great idea, many are open to children and aren't quite as pricey as a zoo, but with just as many animals and ones that you can actually touch.

If you are heading out, it's always nice to meet up with some friends.

Mixing up your kids' playing partners means they're less likely to get bored with their long suffering siblings. Plus if their friends' mum and dad come along, you get to enjoy a bit of adult company too.
Sophie Herdman
22/07/2012
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
