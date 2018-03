Bike ride

It's funny how something as horror-inducing as the exercise bike in your spinning class can turn into something really enjoyable if you are outside.



Renting bikes or taking your own out to the countryside or around the park can be a great way to spend time with your kids.



Children love a good bike ride, even better if it's in a picturesque area.



Pop on the helmets (and shin pads, and elbow pads, if you're extra cautious), shove a picnic in your backpack and cycle off for the day.