Film afternoon

These days it seems taking your family to the cinema costs nearly as much as a Chanel handbag, especially once you've paid for the popcorn, sweets and oversized cups of fizz.



It's much cheaper and, let's face it, much easier, to build your own cinema. It's as simple as this - close the curtains, make some popcorn and stick on a film.



If you really want to recreate the magic of the cinema, you could make (or get your kids to make) cinema tickets. Dressing in a red waistcoat is optional...

