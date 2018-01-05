In this article



















Get the camera out

Got a drama queen for a daughter? A fashion conscious son? Why not make a film or put on a fashion show with your kids?



You can help them to make up a story or let them do it themselves. You might want to be cameraman (video cameras don't come cheap!), one kid can direct, the other could be the star of the show, then there's stylists, set designers, the list goes on.



For a fashion show, just get out the dressing up box, or pieces from your wardrobe you don't wear anymore (it's fine, nineties chic is in right now), put some towels down - and you've got a runway.



