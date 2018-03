Treasure hunt

This one takes a little more preparation from you, but it's worth it, trust us.



Hide items - it can be anything - around your house and garden. Then draw a treasure map and write clues for your kids to help them find the objects. Make the last object the prize, a chocolate bar will do nicely!



You can even dress them up as pirates to get them in the treasure hunting mood. Either way, this one's bound to go down well.