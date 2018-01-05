Homework help for kids: Have happier homework sessions
All parents know that getting your kid to do their homework
can be a real nightmare. It's a constant struggle and more often than not ends up with an argument.
But bad news parents - unfortunately it's our job to teach our children
why homework
is important and how to do it.
To find out how to make the homework
battle a little easier we spoke to Noel Janis-Norton, author of 'Calmer, Easier, Happier Homework
'.
She points out that when kids get into the habit of doing their homework well and on time they grow in confidence, motivation and self-reliance.
In fact, with a bit of help the once boring task can actually become, dare we say it, fun.
So if you want to banish homework arguments and have a happier family life, read on.