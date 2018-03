In this article













Don't skip the holidays

Yep, every day bar Sunday means every day bar Sunday, always. And that includes the holidays, sorry kids!



The good news is that Noel says that your children can have shorter homework sessions during holiday time, but you shouldn't let them off all together.



"That would be misplaced compassion because it hinders far more than it helps," says Noel.



She also suggests setting homework time early in the day during holidays to make sure that it definitely does happen.