Same time every day

Another way to instill a regular routine is by making sure that your kids do their homework at the same time every day.



"That way it's predictable and therefore easier for everyone to remember and accept," says Noel.



Obviously that's not always possible, but if you can make sure that homework is done at the same time on a Monday, then the same time on a Tuesday and so on, that can be very helpful.



The best way to make to sure that this happens, says Noel, is to make a weekly chart and put it somewhere really obvious so that everyone knows what is going on.







